Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 165 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average of $244.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

