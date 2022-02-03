Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 176 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 153.75 ($2.07) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 139.87 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.09 ($3.07). The stock has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($67,114.82).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

