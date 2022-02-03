MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 7%

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,007.05 and last traded at $1,007.05. 24,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 793,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,082.60.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 636.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,164.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,495.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,991,000 after acquiring an additional 47,318 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

