Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 845 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.