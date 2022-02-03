Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

