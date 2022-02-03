Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

MTH traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

