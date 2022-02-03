Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

MTOR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,056. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

