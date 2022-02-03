Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $663.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

