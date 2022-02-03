Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $323.00, but opened at $253.23. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $241.63, with a volume of 2,610,324 shares trading hands.

The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.30.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.72.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

