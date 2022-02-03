MFS High Income Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CXE stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.