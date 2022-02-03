MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 2,340,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,608. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

