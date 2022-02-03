Michael Anthony Crawford Sells 21,332 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 21,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $23,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $12,870.52.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,869.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68.

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 861,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 127,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $3,627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

