Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.74-$8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-$1.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.25.

NYSE MAA traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.03. 803,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,719. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

