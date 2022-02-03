Mint Club Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

