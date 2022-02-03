Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of MI.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.86. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The company has a market cap of C$905.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

