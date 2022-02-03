Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 2,030 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $232.11 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

