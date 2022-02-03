Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 1,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 75,406 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 53.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.