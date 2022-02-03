Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) vs. Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Financial Analysis

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

7.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million $1.58 9.34 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $139.60 million 3.43 $42.05 million $2.38 11.64

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.12% 11.33% 1.36%

Risk & Volatility

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.