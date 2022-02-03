Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIL shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

