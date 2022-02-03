Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 636,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

