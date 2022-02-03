Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $160.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

