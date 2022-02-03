Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

