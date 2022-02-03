Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 3.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

NYSE WAT opened at $330.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.