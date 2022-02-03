Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

