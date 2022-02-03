Morgan Stanley Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $108.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

