Morgan Stanley Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $144.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.