Morgan Stanley Lowers Largo (TSE:LGO) to Hold

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Largo (TSE:LGO) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Largo in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE LGO opened at C$10.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.73. Largo has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$662.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Largo (TSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$67.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Largo will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

