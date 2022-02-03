Morgan Stanley Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $108.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EMR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

EMR opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Amundi acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

