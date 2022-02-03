Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $163.32 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $163,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis raised its stake in Booking by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 58.7% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Booking by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,015.66 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,330.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,334.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

