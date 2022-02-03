Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $29.96 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sanofi by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sanofi by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 114,284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

