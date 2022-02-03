Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,167 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $73,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

