Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 11,787 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $91,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

