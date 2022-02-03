Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,681 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $64,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 855,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 542,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $97.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

