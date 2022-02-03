Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 139,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 193,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Moxian by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Moxian in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Moxian in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moxian in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

