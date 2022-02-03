Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 139,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 193,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Moxian by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Moxian in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Moxian in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moxian in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

