Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Mplx stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71. Mplx has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mplx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

