MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Trading Down 2.1%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $106.49 and last traded at $107.24. Approximately 3,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.