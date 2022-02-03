MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,792 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

ISRG stock opened at $292.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

