MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

NYSE PPG opened at $157.62 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

