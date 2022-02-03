MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,113,465 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

