MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 33,457 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33,457 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $429.48 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $556.00 and its 200-day moving average is $582.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

