MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 66,000 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after acquiring an additional 779,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

