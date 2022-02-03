MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 35.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after acquiring an additional 193,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Howard Hughes by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 173,869 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howard Hughes by 60.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 448,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 168,304 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Howard Hughes by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $11,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.