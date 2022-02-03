My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $950,731.00 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $950,731.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.07113758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.27 or 0.99980294 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054735 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.