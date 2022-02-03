Myriad (XMY) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000166 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,641,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

