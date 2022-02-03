Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 885,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 319,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,482. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $257.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.64.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
