NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

