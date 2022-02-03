National Bank Financial Downgrades Akumin (TSE:AKU) to Underperform Market Weight

Akumin (TSE:AKU) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Shares of AKU stock opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.66. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akumin will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.