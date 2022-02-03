National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.08

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$99.08 and traded as high as C$103.20. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$102.60, with a volume of 1,228,019 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$98.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.08. The stock has a market cap of C$34.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 31,152 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,827,410.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.