National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. 49,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $988.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 63.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

