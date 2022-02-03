National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CFO Karen Marie Rapp Sells 2,108 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

